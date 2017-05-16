You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/185uN

— Chapel Hill police were investigating a crash Tuesday evening that involved two pedestrians.

According to authorities, officers with the Chapel Hill Police Department responded to a crash at about 3:30 p.m., involving a vehicle hitting two people on West Rosemary Street near Shortbread Lofts. Officers said the pedestrians were in the crosswalk.

The pedestrians, whose names are currently being withheld, were transported to UNC Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was cited with failure to reduce speed and failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.