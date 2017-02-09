Local News

Chapel Hill police ask for public's help to find missing 17-year-old

Posted 2:40 p.m. today

Chapel Hill, N.C. — Chapel Hill police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 17-year-old boy who was last seen Monday morning.

Phillip Davis Carey is 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 165 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

Carey was last seen at about 8 a.m. Feb. 6 in the 1500 block of East Franklin Street.

Anyone with information on Carey's whereabouts should call the Orange County Communications at 919-732-5063 or 911.

