— Chapel Hill police is asking for the public's help in finding 16-year-old Nyanna Arie Austin.

Austin is described as a black female and was last seen in the area of The Phoenix Academy in Chapel Hill.

She was wearing a pink hat, black long sleeve shirt, navy blue windbreaker with a light blue stripe, light blue jeans, black Adidas shoes and a black backpack with red print on it.

If you have information, call the Chapel Hill Police Department at 919-968-2760 or contact Orange County Communications by calling 911 or 919-732-5063.