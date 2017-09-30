You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The Chapel Hill Police Department is asking for the public health in locating 32-year-old Trevor Joseph Trout.

Trout is described as a white male, standing 5 feet 7 inches tall with shoulder length blonde hair. He may be wearing a white button down shirt and blue jeans.

He was last seen in the area of Legion Road in Chapel Hill at about 12:30 PM on Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Chapel Hill Police Department at 919-612-8240.