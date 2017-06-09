You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18IB3

— Girl Scouts, known for their green uniforms and irresistible cookies, have been a part of the American fabric for more than a century. But Lois Hirschman, of Chapel Hill, proves that scouting is not just a childhood pursuit.

Hirschman, or Lofi, as she's called, was 10 years old in the Great Depression. She wrestled with learning disabilities and failed in school. A friend mentioned Girl Scouts.

"That was the first place people gave me positive feedback," she said.

That was 80 years ago. Now, she brings the 'you go girl' message to new scouts.

"You don't have to fit into the group," Hirschman said. "You have things you can do well, and do that, do the things that you do well."

Hirschman ended up going to college and ran her own business. She also championed several special education programs in North Carolina in the early 70s.

She earned kudos from former Gov. James Holshouser.

"The kids that go through scouts and come out the other end are very, very unusual kids," Hirschman said. "They are very good leaders."

At 89, Hirschman now has an aggressive form of ovarian cancer.

"I've done enough with my life. I've done a good job. I have a great family," she said.

Ever the Girl Scout, she has woven her life into a badge of honor.