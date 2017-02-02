You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— With overnight lows staying in the mid-30s, morning commuters should bundle up before heading out Friday morning. And don't be alarmed if you spot a snowflake or two.

"As we head into tomorrow morning, rain is possible in the morning perhaps mixed with some flakes or ice pellets in the Triangle area and north," WRAL meteorologist Mike Maze said.

But Maze said not be concerned, as any frozen precipitation will be very light and would not affect road conditions. Anything that falls will not stick, Maze said.

"The air temperature should be around 39, and since it will be well above freezing, the ground temperature will be around 40 degrees," Maze said. "We might not even see any flakes at all. It will have no impact on the roads."

The cold front meteorologists have been discussing the last few days has moved on, so gradually cooler air will filter in.

"Anywhere from Harnett County and north could experience a wet snowflake or two in the morning," Maze said. "South towards Fayetteville, Southern Pines, Clinton and Wilmington it will all be in the form of rain. With ground temperatures being around 40 degrees, and air temperatures in the upper 30s, this will be an issue."

"By lunchtime the majority of the precipitation will be gone, and by the end of the day we should see some brightening skies."

Friday afternoon should be warmer leading up to a cloudy weekend with highs in the 40s. Super Bowl Sunday could bring light showers and cool temperatures also in the mid-40s.