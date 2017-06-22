You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— After days of rainy mornings around central North Carolina, the early hours of Thursday will remain dry, but the chance for storms will increase later in the day.

Showers and thunderstorms could creep in during the late afternoon or early evening, though WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner said storms aren't a sure thing.

"We have about a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late this afternoon and this evening," Gardner said. "So, we couldn't rule it out, but they won't be widespread."

Temperatures will rise into the mid-80s on Thursday, and it will be muggy again.

Tropical Storm Cindy made landfall Thursday morning in near the Louisiana-Texas border. The weak storm won't bring dangerous winds, but it could drop plenty of rain on the Gulf Coast states.

"Rain is going to be the big story out of this system. The winds (are) not terribly strong," Gardner said. "We won't see a lot of wind damage but could see 6 inches to a foot of rain."

As Cindy travels north and begins to fade, its remnants could bring more rain to North Carolina over the weekend.

"It is likely to help bring us some rain over the weekend ... most of this system will stay just to our north, so that means less rain for us over the weekend," Gardner said.