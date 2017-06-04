You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The skies were bright Sunday morning, but didn't last as storms began moving through Sunday evening.

A severe thunderstorm warning issued for Wake and Durham counties expired early, but heavy rain remained in the region.

"We still have some thunderstorms across the area, but none of them are severe at this point," WRAL meteorologist Aimee Wilmoth said.

Storms to the west of the Triangle were moving in and could make for more showers and storms later Sunday night.

"We have a few hours that we're going to be keeping a very close eye on the radar," Wilmoth said.

Spotty showers and storms will continue overnight, but Wilmoth said they should take a break for the Monday morning commute before ramping up again during the afternoon and evening hours.

'I don't think we're going to have any big issues out on the road tomorrow as far as the weather goes," she said.

Wilmoth said there won't be a big chance for severe weather Monday, but some storms could carry the potential for hail, heavy rain and wind.

By Monday night, the area should see about 1 inch of rain, Wilmoth said.