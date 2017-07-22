You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18dVP

— The extreme heat and sweltering temperatures that moved into the area on Friday will continue all weekend, according to WRAL meteorologist Mike Moss.

"We'll have lots of heat and humidity again today, so plan to focus any strenuous activities in the morning and take the usual heat precautions midday into the afternoon," said Moss.

Plan for weekend activities that compliment triple-digit temperatures, and stay hydrated and in the shade or indoors whenever possible.

Temperatures remained toasty overnight and had already reached the upper 70s by 7 a.m. Expect a high around 100 degrees or more by the hottest point in the day, between 4 and 6 p.m.

The National Weather Service issued Excessive Heat Warnings for dozens of North Carolina counties, including Wake, Johnston, Chatham and Cumberland counties until 7 p.m. on Sunday.

"Temperatures are headed for mid 90s to around 100 degrees later in the day," said Moss. "All of our area is under at least a heat advisory, with the larger urban areas of Wake and Cumberland counties under an excessive heat warning due to potential for the higher end of the expected heat index range. If you have outdoor plans, be sure to take frequent breaks, get plenty of water, find shade when you can, and retreat to air conditioning as needed."

A statement released Saturday by the National Weather Service read:

Heat index values will peak between 108 and 115 degrees this afternoon. In addition, temperatures at night will remain in the 80s for much of the night through the weekend, producing dangerous conditions through Sunday. The heat and humidity will likely cause heat stress during outdoor exertion or extended exposure.

The following precautions were then recommended:

Reduce outdoor activities to early morning or evening

Drink plenty of fluids

Stay in an air conditioned room

Stay out of the sun

Check on relative and neighbors

Wear light and loose-fitting clothing

Do not leave pets or children in cars

Along with the heat, there will be a small chance for isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon on Saturday. "Later in the day, we'll have a slim chance of a shower or gusty storm in spots, around 25 percent," said Moss. "Where storms do manage to form later in the day, one or two could produce localized damaging wind gusts and heavy downpours."

By Monday, temperatures will be more normal -- still hot but out of the triple digits.