— For many Americans, Independence Day is incomplete without fireworks. But it’s important to keep in mind that the most spectacular displays are those that are conducted safely.

Whether you’re lighting sparklers, setting off roman candles or putting on a full show, obey all the laws of your jurisdiction. And if you are attending a fireworks show, there are still some basic safety tips to follow as a spectator.

All those lighting fireworks should wear safety goggles to protect themselves, and spectators should be an appropriate distance away. And remember, while that ice-cold beer might be tempting on a hot July day, it’s important to save it for after the fireworks if you are a participant.

Hearing loss is permanent and babies’ ears are particularly sensitive to loud noises. Parents should bring baby-sized noise canceling headphones to the celebration.

Also, be mindful that many dogs get anxious during fireworks. If you can leave your dog at home in a soundproof room, that may be best. If dogs are along for the celebration, be sure to keep them on leashes so they don’t run away from the sound.