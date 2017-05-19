You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Coastal Carolina University has concluded its conduct investigation into the 2016-2017 cheerleading team, according to a statement from the university released Friday.

“The University has thoroughly investigated this matter, taking into consideration the mission of the institution and our No. 1 priority and obligation to protect the safety and well-being of our students,” said CCU President David A. DeCenzo. “As a public institution with a code of ethical conduct and as a public agency entrusted with public funds, we have a duty to investigate serious allegations. We had no choice.”

A cheerleader told WMBF in March that police questioned individual team members and searched their cell phones after an anonymous tip to school president David DeCenzo on March 7 alleged team members were involved in “a long list of things,” including prostitution, purchasing alcohol for underage team members, and paying others to complete their homework assignments.