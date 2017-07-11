You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Authorities are investigating after neglected cats were found in a home amid what has been described as a "hoarder situation."

Dr. John Lauby, director of Cumberland County Animal Control, says three cats were found locked inside a Fayetteville mobile home Monday. One of the cats was ill and had to be euthanized. At least one other cat was found dead.

News outlets report the odor emanating from the home prompted the property manager to call authorities.

Lauby says the "hoarder situation" inside the trailer makes it unsafe to move anything to see if there are any more animals.

Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Lt. Sean Swain says deputies have talked by phone with the woman who lives in the trailer, but she wouldn't disclose her location.

A property inspector is scheduled to visit the home Tuesday.