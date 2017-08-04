You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A substance that Honduran police thought to be cocaine that led to the jailing of a Raleigh woman has tested negative for narcotics.

The result of the test was released Friday in a Honduran court where Amanda LaRoque sat for a hearing to determine if she would be released from custody. LaRoque has been detained since last weekend when police found what they thought was cocaine in a "can safe" she was carrying.

LaRoque's husband, Brandon LaRoque, said Friday the case has been dismissed. Amanda and Brandon LaRoque own The Goat bar on Western Boulevard in Raleigh.

Jamie Sanchez, who is from Cary and was in court with LaRoque on Friday, said the Honduran district attorney wants to continue prosecution even though the test results were negative. The DA said in a closing statement that even though the substance was not drugs, it might be something used to make drugs, according to Sanchez.

Amanda LaRoque spoke with WRAL News over the phone on Friday afternoon. She said she was relieved and elated by the outcome.

"I will be even more relieved when I'm on a plane and the wheels go up and I'm in the air and there's no turning back," she said.

Amanda LaRoque was in Honduras searching for a vacation home before last weekend. She was looking at houses in Roatan, an island off the Honduran coast, and was on her way back to the United States when she was arrested in the airport.

"It should have never happened," Amanda LaRoque said Friday. "I knew I didn't have drugs, but I never expected to spend five days in an 8-foot by 12-foot jail cell."

"You can't make this up. This is ridiculous. This could have happened to anybody."

LaRoque was carrying a "can safe" -- a fake Arizona Iced Tea can tourists use to hide money and jewelry while on the beach -- and airport security asked to examine it. When they found the can was empty, they then cut into the lining.

When authorities cut into the can, Brandon LaRoque said a concrete lining or sealant used to give the can weight released a powdery substance, and police thought it was cocaine.

Amanda LaRoque said she had the "can safe" with her on her trip to Honduras and it was not questioned by security.

While in custody, Amanda LaRoque had to be taken to the hospital to receive medical treatment, though in a Facebook video she said Honduran police had treated her well.

"She threw up. Her blood pressure was going sky high," said her mother, Barbara Levy, who lives in Cary. "I have really been crazy about this situation. I'm just worried about her. I just want her home."