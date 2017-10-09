You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The Wrightsville Beach Police Department identified a woman who died after she was found unconscious in the ocean Saturday evening as Kerry Sullivan, 52, from Cary.

Sullivan was pulled out of the water by bystanders and family members about a quarter of a mile north from the Crystal Pier around 5 p.m., according to Captain Pugh with the Wrightsville Beach Fire Department.

Once she was out of the water, the family members and bystanders started CPR.

Wrightsville Beach Ocean Rescue, WBFD, WBPD, the Wrightsville Beach Park Ranger and New Hanover County EMS responded and took over CPR once they arrived.

Sullivan was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wrightsville Beach Police Chief Dan House said due to the nature of the incident, it's believed Sullivan drowned. However, the State Medical Examiner's Office hasn't made an official ruling yet.