— A 27-year-old Cary woman was arrested in Wales for sex crimes involving a 15-year-old, according to the BBC.

Christine Abad appeared in court on Monday, the BBC said.

According to Abad's family, she left last week to study abroad in the United Kingdom.

A family member told WRAL that Abad called her aunt on Sunday and said she had been mugged and her passport was stolen.

No additional information was immediately available.