Local News
Cary woman arrested on child sex charges in Wales
Posted 11:37 p.m. yesterday
Updated 11:38 p.m. yesterday
Cary, N.C. — A 27-year-old Cary woman was arrested in Wales for sex crimes involving a 15-year-old, according to the BBC.
Christine Abad appeared in court on Monday, the BBC said.
According to Abad's family, she left last week to study abroad in the United Kingdom.
A family member told WRAL that Abad called her aunt on Sunday and said she had been mugged and her passport was stolen.
No additional information was immediately available.
