Cary restaurant cites 'operational losses' as reason for closure

Posted 2:23 p.m. yesterday
An Asian Cuisine (Facebook)
By Kathy Hanrahan

Cary, N.C. — After a decade in business, An Asian Cuisines closed this week in Cary due to "operational losses," representatives said in a statement Tuesday.

"Ten years ago we opened An with the intent of providing a unique dining experience in the Research Triangle Park area. Unfortunately we had to close it's doors on Jan. 28 due to operational losses, " general manger David Clore said.

The restaurant abruptly closed on Monday with a message on its website reading, ""We want to thank all those who helped support us over the last 10 years. We loved calling Cary, North Carolina, home."

Anyone with questions was urged to call 919-677-9229 during the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Ann Goodnight and CEO Dr. Jim Goodnight founded An in 2006. The restaurant's culinary team was led by director Steven Devereaux Greene, who is also the executive chef of The Umstead Hotel and Spa.

Chef Michael Chuong, who was a partner and executive chef at An, left in 2012 to open Elements in Chapel Hill.

  • Chad Overton Jan 31, 2:53 p.m.
    This is a shame. Food and service was good.

  • William Craine Jan 31, 9:19 a.m.
    What's ashamed is that these people probably high high paying jobs and work with dangerous equipment.....If you can't realize the name is 'An' after reading that (or maybe you didn't read it at all) then I'm not sure I want you in any sort of dangerous job.

  • William Craine Jan 31, 9:16 a.m.
    What's ashamed is that they hid all the trouble from the employees...They had an illegal tip pooling system that shorted people who should have gotten paid and then paid tips to people who don't work for tips, screwing the wait staff out of their rightfully earned money.

    You'd think that Mr. and Mrs. Goodnight would have tried to help considering they are the richest family in the state. It's a prime example of how they treat the people at SAS like humans and treat the staff at their restaurant like slave labor just to be discarded.

    There were even people offering to buy the building to save the resteraunt and those offers fell on deaf ears..After being 3-4 months behind on rent and $90K+ in debt due to rent they still didn't take any offers or even entertain them proving more that they don't care about their employees.

    As a customer the service was always top notch and it's hard to believe that the Goodnights would just kick everyone on their tails when it could have been saved.

  • Ed Brown Jan 31, 6:33 a.m.
    Even if this was a false alarm, It is rather disappointing what passes for journalism these days. I'm finding spelling, grammar, and usage mistakes in about half of what I read at so-called "reputable" news outlets. If places like WRAL offered a "bounty" for amateur proofreaders who caught their mistakes, I could earn a little side income!

  • Salli Gallagher Jan 31, 2:16 a.m.
    I ate there once. It was good.

  • Angela Chiang Jan 30, 5:52 p.m.
    Wonder if the restaurant is forsale?

  • Mark Taylor Jan 30, 5:31 p.m.
    Darn it, now where am I supposed go to hang out with all my favorite stuck up people and eat a $38 tenderloin?

  • Robin Duff Jan 30, 4:48 p.m.
    I confessed to my mistake and apologized. I was wrong. It happens. I was trying to be helpful. I see a lot of spelling and grammar mistakes on websites and I fear people are just not trying or don't care. Mea culpa! Mea culpa!

  • Tim Orr Jan 30, 4:39 p.m.
    An is actually only part of the name of the restaurant. An is correct in front of Asian.
    I swear, people are so quick to jump on perceived mistakes to make themselves feel smart, and then look ridiculous when they're done.

  • Rod Runner Jan 30, 3:15 p.m.
    This also shows that people only read the headlines and make up their own mind about the story. Common for any story, not just this one.

