— After a decade in business, An Asian Cuisines closed this week in Cary due to "operational losses," representatives said in a statement Tuesday.

"Ten years ago we opened An with the intent of providing a unique dining experience in the Research Triangle Park area. Unfortunately we had to close it's doors on Jan. 28 due to operational losses, " general manger David Clore said.

The restaurant abruptly closed on Monday with a message on its website reading, ""We want to thank all those who helped support us over the last 10 years. We loved calling Cary, North Carolina, home."

Anyone with questions was urged to call 919-677-9229 during the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Ann Goodnight and CEO Dr. Jim Goodnight founded An in 2006. The restaurant's culinary team was led by director Steven Devereaux Greene, who is also the executive chef of The Umstead Hotel and Spa.

Chef Michael Chuong, who was a partner and executive chef at An, left in 2012 to open Elements in Chapel Hill.