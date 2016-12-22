Local News

Cary police searching for missing 73-year-old man

Posted 6:02 a.m. today
Updated 7:24 a.m. today

Cary police were searching early Thursday for a 73-year-old man who went missing from WakeMed Cary Hospital. The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert for William Richard Lackey II at about 1 a.m. after he went missing from the Kildaire Farm Road health complex.
Map Marker  Find News Near Me

Cary, N.C. — Cary police were searching early Thursday for a 73-year-old man who was last seen near WakeMed Cary Hospital.

The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert for William Richard Lackey II at about 1 a.m. after he went missing.

Lackey is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Lackey is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. He has short gray hair and brown eyes.

When he disappeared, Lackey was wearing a blue shirt, a dark beige jacket, tan pants, black socks and black tennis shoes.

Lackey, who also goes by Bill, could be traveling toward Belhaven, police said.

Anyone with information on Lackey's whereabouts should call the Cary Police Department at 919-469-4012.

Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all