— Cary police were searching early Thursday for a 73-year-old man who was last seen near WakeMed Cary Hospital.

The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert for William Richard Lackey II at about 1 a.m. after he went missing.

Lackey is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Lackey is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. He has short gray hair and brown eyes.

When he disappeared, Lackey was wearing a blue shirt, a dark beige jacket, tan pants, black socks and black tennis shoes.

Lackey, who also goes by Bill, could be traveling toward Belhaven, police said.

Anyone with information on Lackey's whereabouts should call the Cary Police Department at 919-469-4012.