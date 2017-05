You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Cary police are investigating an armed robbery around 2:40 p.m. at Tienda El Primo grocery store at 105 Nottingham Drive.

Two Latino male suspects fled the scene after the incident, and no injuries were reported.