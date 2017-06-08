You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A Cary man was charged Wednesday with kidnapping and sexually assaulting a child earlier this year.

Miguel Saenz Guzman, 43, was charged with kidnapping, statutory sex offense with a child by an adult and indecent liberties with a child, according to arrest warrants. The alleged crimes happened between Jan.1 and May 17.

Guzman was jailed under a $1.5 million bond.

The warrant said the child was 8 years old.

Guzman was ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim or anyone under the age of 18 without supervision and permission from the court.