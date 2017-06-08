Cary man kidnapped, sexually assaulted child, warrant says
Posted 11:15 a.m. today
Cary, N.C. — A Cary man was charged Wednesday with kidnapping and sexually assaulting a child earlier this year.
Miguel Saenz Guzman, 43, was charged with kidnapping, statutory sex offense with a child by an adult and indecent liberties with a child, according to arrest warrants. The alleged crimes happened between Jan.1 and May 17.
Guzman was jailed under a $1.5 million bond.
The warrant said the child was 8 years old.
Guzman was ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim or anyone under the age of 18 without supervision and permission from the court.
