'Don't go to Cary tomorrow': Man charged with making online threat
Posted 2:17 p.m. today
Updated 30 minutes ago
Cary, N.C. — A 27-year-old Cary man is facing federal charges after the U.S. Attorney's Office said he threatened to injure people in Cary over the weekend.
Garrett Asger Grimsley, of 3116 Lakeside View Court, allegedly posted an online public message stating "don't go to Cary tomorrow," on Feb. 19, authorities said in paperwork released Tuesday.
In a follow-up private message conversation, Grimsley said the following:
“For too long the kuffar [non-Muslims] have spit in our faces and trampled our rights. This cannot continue. I cannot speak of anything. Say your dua [prayers], sleep, and watch the news tomorrow. It will only be the beginning . . .”
Grimsley appeared before a U.S. magistrate judge Tuesday and was charged with transmitting a threat in interstate commerce to injure a person. He is also charged with cyberstalking by the Cary Police Department.
A search warrant executed at Grimsley's apartment resulted in the recovery of an AK-47 rifle, four 30-round magazines and about 340 rounds of ammunition, authorities said.
If convicted, Grimsley could face a maximum penalty of five years jail time and a $250,000 fine.
The case is being investigated by the FBI, the Cary Police Department and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.
Ed Weeks Feb 21, 3:52 p.m.
*Threat sorry for the misspelling
Ed Weeks Feb 21, 3:46 p.m.
Does anyone know if his arrest has stopped the treat or is he part of a group? To find an AK in his place with 120 rounds is pretty serious. Are the schools and gathering major gathering places considered safe?
John Smith Feb 21, 2:57 p.m.
Hey, WRAL... follow up. Is he a US Citizen, here on Visa, illegally, etc?
Dmitry Suemeov Feb 21, 2:52 p.m.
Wow,......I hope the judge throws the book at him!