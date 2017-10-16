You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A Cary man is charged with stealing his mother's miniature pinscher Chihuahua and decapitating it with a knife.

Nicholas Dalton Nanes, 26, of 2712 Arborview Lane, is charged with larceny of a dog and felony cruelty to animals.

No other details were immediately available.