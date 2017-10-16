Local News
Cary man charged with beheading mom's dog
Cary, N.C. — A Cary man is charged with stealing his mother's miniature pinscher Chihuahua and decapitating it with a knife.
Nicholas Dalton Nanes, 26, of 2712 Arborview Lane, is charged with larceny of a dog and felony cruelty to animals.
No other details were immediately available.
Amanda Callahan Oct 16, 3:04 p.m.
What a pos. Off with HIS head. Now that would be the perfect punishment.