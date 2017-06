You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

A Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools bus coming from Carrboro Elementary School was involved in a wreck Tuesday afternoon near North Carolina Highway 67 and Poplar Avenue.

No children were injured.

Another bus was sent to take the children home.