— Tarzan, a lion at Carolina Tiger Rescue, was euthanized day when veterinarians determined he was suffering from cancer and paraneoplastic syndrome. This syndrome triggers the immune system to respond to cancer.

"Given the severity of the condition, we made the decision to euthanize," said Kathryn Bertok, curator of animals at Carolina Tiger Rescue said in a news release.

Tarzan arrived at Carolina Tiger Rescue in 2010 when a facility in Texas closed. He started his life in a small cage, and his legs showed the impact of living in such a small space with too little food.

"Tarzan’s story will not end today. His story will continue on as we educate people about issues facing wild animals in captivity," Bertok said. "We feel blessed to have been able to give him his final home with his pride, with space to run and a sunny hill top perfect for three lions to pile together for nap."

"With a heavy heart and much love, we say good bye to Tarzan."