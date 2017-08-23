You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A change could be coming to golf carts at Carolina Beach.

The Carolina Beach town council on Tuesday discussed requiring seat belts, headlights and mirrors on golf carts at the oceanside town by 2018, according to NBC affiliate WECT. Mayor Dan Wilcox told the television station the issue will be put to a vote on Sept. 12.

If the changes are approved, people who have carts without the additions will have until the end of the year to get them in compliance.

WECT said there have been 10 golf cart accidents and 22 violations, which were almost all related to DWI, from 2012-2016.