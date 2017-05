You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/186SV

Apex road closes after car flips off bridge into Beaver Creek

Apex Barbecue Road in Apex will be closed overnight after an car wreck flipped off a bridge into Beaver Creek near Evans Road.

At least one person has been transported to a local hospital.

The bridge was damaged, and the bridge railing will be removed and replaced.