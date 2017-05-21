You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/188DC

— Only minor injuries are reported after a car became wedged under a tractor trailer in Raleigh on Sunday.

Around 4:30 a.m., officials responded to a crash at a segment of US-401 (Capital Boulevard) near New Hope Church Road.

According to police, the tractor trailer traveled through the intersection and struck a car, which became trapped underneath it. Two people were transported to WakeMed.

At 7:30 a.m., officials were removing the car from under the truck. Officials have temporarily closed Capital Boulevard from Spring Forest Road to Calvary Drive.