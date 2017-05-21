Local News
Car trapped under 18-wheeler on Capital Blvd.
Posted 6 minutes ago
Raleigh, N.C. — Only minor injuries are reported after a car became wedged under a tractor trailer in Raleigh on Sunday.
Around 4:30 a.m., officials responded to a crash at a segment of US-401 (Capital Boulevard) near New Hope Church Road.
According to police, the tractor trailer traveled through the intersection and struck a car, which became trapped underneath it. Two people were transported to WakeMed.
At 7:30 a.m., officials were removing the car from under the truck. Officials have temporarily closed Capital Boulevard from Spring Forest Road to Calvary Drive.
