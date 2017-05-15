You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Multiple eastbound lanes were closed Monday on US-70 Business in Garner as officials tried to rescue a car lodged underneath a truck carrying a mobile home.

Around 7:30 a.m., an SUV crashed into the mobile unit between Guy Road and Auburn Knightdale Road.

Traffic was limited to one lane as officials work to rescue the vehicle and driver. All lanes reopened by 9 a.m. At least one injury has been reported.

This is a developing story that will be updated.