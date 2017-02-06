You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— One man died Sunday evening when his car ran off Jack Road, went into a ditch and overturned.

According to officials with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, 45-year-old Daniel Eugene Brantley was killed when he was ejected from his car around 11 p.m.

Officials say Brantley was not wearing his seatbelt. It is unknown if alcohol or speed were involved in the crash.

There were no other vehicles or victims involved.