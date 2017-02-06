Local News
Car overturns on Clayton road, killing 1 man
Posted 5:38 a.m. today
Updated 5:40 a.m. today
Clayton, N.C. — One man died Sunday evening when his car ran off Jack Road, went into a ditch and overturned.
According to officials with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, 45-year-old Daniel Eugene Brantley was killed when he was ejected from his car around 11 p.m.
Officials say Brantley was not wearing his seatbelt. It is unknown if alcohol or speed were involved in the crash.
There were no other vehicles or victims involved.
