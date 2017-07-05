You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Crews were cleaning up after a car drove through a Walmart garden center in Wake Forest on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened at about 4:30 p.m. at the Walmart located at 2114 S. Main Street.

The crash caused a portion of the garden center roof to collapse, but authorities did not say if anybody was injured.