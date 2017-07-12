Local News
Car crashes into northeast Raleigh home
Posted 44 minutes ago
Raleigh, N.C. — Authorities are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a northeast Raleigh home Wednesday afternoon.
The car crashed into the house at 704 Hanska Way at about 3 p.m. and photos from the scene showed damage to the garage and front of the house.
Authorities did not say what caused the crash or if anybody was injured.
