— Authorities are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a northeast Raleigh home Wednesday afternoon.

The car crashed into the house at 704 Hanska Way at about 3 p.m. and photos from the scene showed damage to the garage and front of the house.

Authorities did not say what caused the crash or if anybody was injured.