Local News
Car crashes into Dollar Tree store in Spring Lake
Posted 12:10 p.m. today
Updated 12:11 p.m. today
Spring Lake, N.C. — A car crashed into the front entrance of a Dollar Tree store in Spring Lake around 11 a.m. on Sunday.
The store is located in the Spring Lake Town Center shopping center at 630 Lillington Highway.
Video showed that the vehicle entered the store, severely damaging its front portion.
No additional information was immediately available.
