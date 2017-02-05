You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A car crashed into the front entrance of a Dollar Tree store in Spring Lake around 11 a.m. on Sunday.

The store is located in the Spring Lake Town Center shopping center at 630 Lillington Highway.

Video showed that the vehicle entered the store, severely damaging its front portion.

No additional information was immediately available.