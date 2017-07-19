You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A car plowed through the front of a store at the Cary Towne Center mall on Wednesday, police said.

A 71-year-old woman hit the accelerator instead of the brake, sending her car careening into the Christopher & Banks clothing store at about 1 p.m., police said.

Neither the woman nor anyone inside the store was injured.

"All I heard was a loud boom," said Linda Nekindinga, manager of the Talbot's store next door. "I first thought it was a kid banging on the window. I didn't think anything of it until there were fire trucks in front of our outdoor entrance, and that's when we knew something serious had happened."

Nekindinga said she would like to see some concrete barriers put in place around the mall to ensure similar accidents don't occur in the future.

Building inspectors will expected to check for any structural damage to the building.

No charges will be filed against the driver.