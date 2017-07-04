Local News

Officer who graduated from NCCU honored for actions following VA park shooting

Posted 18 minutes ago
Updated 16 minutes ago

Washington — A Washington, D.C., group on Tuesday gave a commendation to a North Carolina Central University graduate for his actions during a shooting at a baseball diamond last month that injured a congressman.

The D.C. Society Sons of the American Revolution presented David Bailey with the Law Enforcement Commendation Medal for the June 14 shooting that injured Rep. Steve Scalise. Bailey, a member of the U.S. Capitol Police was also injured.

Bailey and another officer were awarded the commendation during a ceremony in D.C. on Tuesday.

James T. Hodgkinson, of Illinois, was identified as the attacker that injured Scalise and others. Hodgkinson was shot and killed during a confrontation with authorities that morning.

Bailey graduated from NCCU in 2007.

Triangle Area Special Offers
1 Comment

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all
  • Clarence Drumgoole Jul 4, 10:52 a.m.
    user avatar

    Luv Good News!