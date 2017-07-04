You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A Washington, D.C., group on Tuesday gave a commendation to a North Carolina Central University graduate for his actions during a shooting at a baseball diamond last month that injured a congressman.

The D.C. Society Sons of the American Revolution presented David Bailey with the Law Enforcement Commendation Medal for the June 14 shooting that injured Rep. Steve Scalise. Bailey, a member of the U.S. Capitol Police was also injured.

Bailey and another officer were awarded the commendation during a ceremony in D.C. on Tuesday.

James T. Hodgkinson, of Illinois, was identified as the attacker that injured Scalise and others. Hodgkinson was shot and killed during a confrontation with authorities that morning.

Bailey graduated from NCCU in 2007.