— The electric company working to restore power to two Outer Banks islands after a construction crew damaged transmission cables tightened the estimate for restoration to three to five days.

Cape Hatteras Electric Cooperative said the new timeline includes time to test all the new and repaired equipment supplying power to Ocracoke and Hatteras islands.

Saturday would mark the earliest end of the company's new estimate.

"Despite PCL Construction’s tireless excavation efforts and attempts to dewater the trench at the site of the damage, trench conditions proved to be too challenging for the underground solution to be viable." the company said in a Facebook post. "PCL Construction was able to reveal all three cables, but water continued to seep into the trench making the environment unsuitable for repairs."