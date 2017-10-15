You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Mayoral candidate Charles Francis on Sunday announced he is requesting a runoff election with Raleigh Mayor Nancy McFarlane.

McFarlane finished Tuesday's election with 48.5 percent of the 52,449 votes cast, while Francis garnered 36.7 percent and Paul Fitts had 14.8 percent. Because no candidate had a majority of the votes, Francis is allowed as the second-place finisher to call for a runoff between him and McFarlane.

“That result is clearly a vote of no confidence in the direction the city is heading under the mayor’s leadership,” Francis said at a Sunday afternoon press conference. “I’m calling for this runoff election because I want to lead people from all areas of Raleigh.”

Francis also challenged McFarlane to a televised debate ahead of the Nov. 7 runoff election. McFarlane said in a statement that she "will welcome an opportunity to debate and correct [Francis'] misstatements during this runoff."

"This race provides a clear choice between solutions and partisanship and will demonstrate that Raleigh voters value a record of accomplishment over political labels," McFarlane said in a statement Sunday afternoon. "Francis has been long on misleading rhetoric and championing political labels, while offering nothing concrete in details."

McFarlane last week said a runoff could be divisive for the city.

"Division and pitting the community against each other is just not Raleigh. It's not the way we do things," she said.

Francis, who has repeatedly said city leaders have ignored portions of Raleigh as the city has grown and that more attention needs to be given to affordable housing, transit and mental health care, holds a different opinion.

“A runoff campaign focused on issues is not divisive, it’s democracy,” he said.

McFarlane last week said criticism of Raleigh's efforts to expand affordable housing is unfair, noting the city dedicated a penny of its local tax rate to securing more units. Francis on Sunday echoed his previous comments that the effort is "too little, too late," saying the system places a tax on people who are already pinched.

"We have a lot of people in Raleigh who are land rich but money poor," he said.

Francis suggested enacting loan programs to entice landlords to repair and maintain existing affordable housing units as well as tax credits.

Raleigh's last mayoral runoff was in 2001 when Charles Meeker narrowly defeated incumbent Paul Coble. Meeker then went on to serve five terms.