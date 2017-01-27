WRAL TV
Canal Street shooting leaves man seriously injured in Durham
Posted 11:04 p.m. yesterday
Updated 7:30 a.m. today
Durham, N.C. — Durham police were investigating a shooting Friday night that happened in the 300 block of Canal Street.
The shooting occurred shortly before 10 p.m., according to the Durham Police Department. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound.
The man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries that did not appear to be life threatening, police said.
Anyone with information about the shooting should call Crime Stoppers at 919-683-1200.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.