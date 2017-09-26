You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/19E4F

A photographer captured a groom in Canada saving a young boy from drowning during a couple's wedding photo shoot, according to CTV News London in Canada.

The incident happened Friday evening in Victoria Park in Kitchener.

Photographer Darren Hatt said the boy was in distress in the water when the Clayton Cook jumped in.

“The kid was under water on his back. He ingested water and there was mucous coming out of his nose,” Hatt said to CTV.

Cook was in a three-piece suit, but Hatt said that didn't stop him for jumping in.

“It was scary. (The boy) was struggling. It could have gone unnoticed,” Hatt said.