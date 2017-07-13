  • Weather

    43 NC counties are under alert, including Wake, Cumberland, Johnston, Wayne, and Harnett counties. Details

Local News

Camp Lejeune investigates death of woman found on property

Posted 9:03 a.m. today

Camp Lejeune sign 16x9

Camp Lejeune, N.C. — Camp Lejeune officials on Thursday morning were investigating the death of an unidentified woman.

Officials said they responded to the scene just before 6 a.m. The body was found near a bike path, which civilians have access to.

Lejeune officials said the woman's body was found outside of the base's gate but still on the property.

