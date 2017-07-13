You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18YuN

— Camp Lejeune officials on Thursday morning were investigating the death of an unidentified woman.

Officials said they responded to the scene just before 6 a.m. The body was found near a bike path, which civilians have access to.

Lejeune officials said the woman's body was found outside of the base's gate but still on the property.