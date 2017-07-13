Local News
Camp Lejeune investigates death of woman found on property
Posted 9:03 a.m. today
Camp Lejeune, N.C. — Camp Lejeune officials on Thursday morning were investigating the death of an unidentified woman.
Officials said they responded to the scene just before 6 a.m. The body was found near a bike path, which civilians have access to.
Lejeune officials said the woman's body was found outside of the base's gate but still on the property.
