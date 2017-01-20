You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A Camp Lejeune marine charged with the sexual abuse of a minor last year was charged on Thursday with new sexual assault allegations, according to the United States Marine Corp.

Col. Daniel H. Wilson, 55, of Mason, Washington, was charged Thursday with sexual assault, assault consummated by battery and absence without leave.

Wilson was charged on Nov. 15, 2016 with sexual assault and sexual abuse of a child, assault consummated by battery on a child under the age of 16 years, failure to obey a general order or regulation and conduct unbecoming of an officer.

Wilson was reassigned to administrative duties after officials began the 2016 investigation, but officials said the new allegations, coupled with the ongoing investigation, prompted Wilson to be placed into pre-trial confinement at Camp Lejeune on Jan. 13.