You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Authorities said Monday that Allison Cope, the 24-year-old woman who was reported missing after leaving her job at the Raleigh-Durham International Airport, was found after someone reported seeing her in a Virginia Beach parking garage.

Officials announced that police in Virginia Beach found Cope late Saturday and took her to Sentara Virginia Beach Hospital. No additional information was released about Cope's disappearance or condition.

Cope was reported missing at about 7 p.m. June 26 after she clocked out for a break from her job at a Terminal 2 Starbucks. She took a scheduled break at 3 p.m. but did not return.

Cope was seen on video at a Shell gas station at 942 Durham Rd. at about 4:15 p.m. on June 26. Airport police have thoroughly reviewed the video and said there is no evidence that she is under any distress or that any crime was committed at the airport or anywhere else on the campus.

Family members said Cope's phone and bag were found at the airport, but her car keys and debit card were missing from her bag.

In a statement to WRAL News, Cope's friend Justin Farrell said, "we are thankful for the community's support. This was a traumatic experience for everyone, especially Allison. She is our light and we are thankful to have her back! We are concentrating on giving her support and asking for privacy at this moment. We appreciate everyone's efforts in helping."

Additional details surrounding Cope's disappearance were not available.