— Traditional-calendar students in Wake County head back to school in less than three weeks, but before welcoming kids back, school leaders are trying to figure out how they’ll handle a new state mandate for smaller class sizes.

State-mandated reductions in class size for kindergarten through third grade take full effect in the 2018-2019 school year, and meeting the new requirements means finding new classroom space in existing schools.

In a committee meeting Wednesday, school board members learned that finding more class space may prove difficult in some parts of the growing county.

Of the 113 elementary schools in Wake County, most would be able to make changes to create enough additional space, but about 20 schools said they have no room to spare.

Possible solutions for those 20 schools include restructuring the schools or school assignments, adding trailers or moving schools to a multi-track calendar.

District officials are still researching the issue, and additional meetings are planned.

One school board member suggested that state lawmakers attend future meetings to see the impact the class size rules are having on the district.