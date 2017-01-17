Butterfield, Adams say they won't attend Trump's inauguration
Posted 11:30 a.m. today
Updated 45 minutes ago
Raleigh, N.C. — At least two members of Congress from North Carolina took to Twitter this week to say they won't attend President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.
Democratic 1st District Congressman G.K. Butterfield and 12th District Congresswoman Alma Adams both used the social media platform to announce their decisions.
"Considering Mr. Trump’s brand of division & insult, I believe it would be hurtful to my constituents for me to attend the inauguration," Butterfield wrote.
Considering Trump's own use of Twitter, the Democrat's choice of venue for making the announcement is pointed.
"I cherish our democracy and have a profound respect for the peaceful transition of power," Adams said in a statement. "However, I cannot in good faith and consciousness pretend to celebrate the inauguration of someone who has spoken so horribly about women, minorities and the disabled."
Trump is scheduled to take the oath of office on Friday at noon.
Butterfield and Adams are among a growing list of Democratic lawmakers who say they won't attend.
North Carolina's third Democratic U.S. House member, 4th District Congressman David Price, says he is undecided on whether to attend.
"Congressman Price has attended every Inauguration since he was first elected to Congress in 1986, but he shares the sense of many of his Democratic colleagues that Donald Trump presents an unprecedented affront to our democratic norms and the dignity of the Office of the President," said Lawrence Kluttz, a spokesman for Price. "At the same time, it is important to affirm support for these norms and the rule of law. He was also appalled by Mr. Trump's attacks on John Lewis, a universally admired champion of our nation's promise."
Kluttz added, "Mr. Price is currently engaged in discussions with his family, colleagues, and constituents about how best to express his grave concerns about of President-elect Trump's actions."
Randall Lamm Jan 17, 3:07 p.m.
Ms. Macre, it has never been his intent to represent his entire district.
If that were the case, he would not be a member of the black caucus IMHO.
Patty MacRae Jan 17, 2:57 p.m.
Mr. Butterfield and Ms. Adams. Not all your constituents agree with you. Some voted for Mr. Trump, he did win North Carolina after all. You are ignoring your obligation to represent 'all' of your district by not attending a Presidential swearing in.
Michael Woods Jan 17, 2:53 p.m.
Who cares.
Kim Anderson Jan 17, 2:49 p.m.
So who cares stay your *** home. Hes gonna be the next President regardless!!!
Dmitry Suemeov Jan 17, 2:27 p.m.
If what these members of Congress that are boycotting the past and current Inaugurations isn't a form of open Racism,.....then I don't know what open Racism is! Look at the ones that are boycotting,.....They are boycotting Mr. Trump only because he is White.
Cameron Horn Jan 17, 1:59 p.m.
John Lewis lied! He said this was his first inauguration he has ever missed. He boycotted Bush in 2001. So Lewis is a liar.
Beth King Jan 17, 1:55 p.m.
What a disgrace. Whether you like it or not Mr. Trump is the next President of the United States of America...and as an American we should back our president. For members of congress not to is a total disgrace.
Pete Muller Jan 17, 1:50 p.m.
Ms Loftin. You are missing class? Really? We are about to have a lying, vulgar sexual predator as president and you feel that Democrats don't have enough class? And didn't you forget that in 2008 the collective Republican law makers openly stated their foremost goal was to have President Obama fail? Besides ignoring to work for the American people, I didn't see much classin that.
Walter Greene Jan 17, 11:57 a.m.
Way to jump on the bandwagon, whoever you are. I was in DC for President Obama's first inauguration, and it was like the whole world was there making the place beautiful for the event. They cleaned all of the Metro trains and busses, and forbade the consumption of any food or beverage to ensure they remained pristine. Now, look at this fiasco.
Judy Loftin Jan 17, 11:44 a.m.
Democrats have no class. Republicans felt the same way about Obama, but they attended his inauguration. They should be ashamed. Hopefully, they have won their last election.