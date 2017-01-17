You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— At least two members of Congress from North Carolina took to Twitter this week to say they won't attend President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.

Democratic 1st District Congressman G.K. Butterfield and 12th District Congresswoman Alma Adams both used the social media platform to announce their decisions.

"Considering Mr. Trump’s brand of division & insult, I believe it would be hurtful to my constituents for me to attend the inauguration," Butterfield wrote.

Considering Trump's own use of Twitter, the Democrat's choice of venue for making the announcement is pointed.

"I cherish our democracy and have a profound respect for the peaceful transition of power," Adams said in a statement. "However, I cannot in good faith and consciousness pretend to celebrate the inauguration of someone who has spoken so horribly about women, minorities and the disabled."

Trump is scheduled to take the oath of office on Friday at noon.

Butterfield and Adams are among a growing list of Democratic lawmakers who say they won't attend.

North Carolina's third Democratic U.S. House member, 4th District Congressman David Price, says he is undecided on whether to attend.

"Congressman Price has attended every Inauguration since he was first elected to Congress in 1986, but he shares the sense of many of his Democratic colleagues that Donald Trump presents an unprecedented affront to our democratic norms and the dignity of the Office of the President," said Lawrence Kluttz, a spokesman for Price. "At the same time, it is important to affirm support for these norms and the rule of law. He was also appalled by Mr. Trump's attacks on John Lewis, a universally admired champion of our nation's promise."

Kluttz added, "Mr. Price is currently engaged in discussions with his family, colleagues, and constituents about how best to express his grave concerns about of President-elect Trump's actions."