  • Weather

    Severe Weather Map 63 NC counties and 1 VA county are under alert, including Wake, Cumberland, Durham, Johnston, and Orange counties. Details

WRAL SmartShopper

Bush's Baked Beans recall

Tags:

Posted 27 minutes ago
Updated 14 minutes ago

Bush's Beans Recalled Product (PRNewsfoto/Bush Brothers & Company)

Bush Brothers & Company has initiated a voluntary recall of select 28 ounce cans of BUSH’S® Original Baked Beans, Brown Sugar Hickory Baked Beans and Country Style Baked Beans because of a potentially defective side seams on the cans.

No illnesses have been reported but consumers are advised to dispose of the recalled product or return it to the store for a refund, even if the beans do not appear to be spoiled.

The Baked Beans involved in the recall include:

BUSH'S BEST ORIGINAL BAKED BEANS 28 ounce with UPC of 0 39400 01614 4 and Lot Codes 6057S LC and 6057P LC with the Best By date of Jun 2019

BUSH'S BEST® BROWN SUGAR HICKORY BAKED BEANS 28 ounce with UPC of 0 39400 01977 0 and Lot Codes 6097S GF and 6097P GF with Best By date of Jun 2019

BUSH'S BEST COUNTRY STYLE BAKED BEANS 28 ounce with UPC of 0 39400 01974 9 and Lot Codes 6077S RR, 6077P RR, 6087S RR, 6087P RR with the Best By date of Jun 2019

Consumers who have questions can call 1-800-590-3797 Monday-Friday between the hours of 8:00 am and 5:00 PM Eastern Standard Time.

You can see all the details of this recall at bushbeans.com

Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all
Meet the Author
Contributors
Faye Prosser
WRAL Smart Shopper