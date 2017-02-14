You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/17M8O

— We have rain on the way, and it appears it will arrive during Wednesday's morning commute.

“By midnight tonight, we’re going to be seeing mainly cloudy skies with temperatures in the 40s and 50s,” WRAL meteorologist Mike Maze said. “We could see a drizzle tonight, but the more wide-spread rain will start during the morning commute.”

If you’re an early commuter, you may not see much rain. But during the heart of the commute, around 7 and 8, the rain will be noticeable, Maze said.

"We won't know exactly how much rain until the day gets going, but this could potentially be the most rain we've had in about a month's time," said WRAL Chief Meteorologist Greg Fishel.

You will definitely need rain gear for at least the first part of the day, and keep the jackets handy as it will stay chilly through the afternoon.

By around 10, rain will be affecting the whole area, and it’s going to be a chilly rain in the 40s,” Maze said. “By lunchtime, the rain should be departing the area."

“If we have enough sunshine on Wednesday, we should reach at least 50 degrees.”

Wednesday evening should cool down with the low around 30 degrees.

“As soon as we get to Thursday, we should see sunshine and 52, and over the weekend, we should see spectacular weather,” Maze said.