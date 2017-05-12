You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The chairman of the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee says he doesn't think the FBI investigation into alleged links between President Donald Trump's campaign and Russia is the reason Trump fired FBI director James Comey.

North Carolina Republican Sen. Richard Burr told reporters in his home state Friday that, "To date, there has been no evidence of collusion."

But Burr also said Trump's recent tweet about Comey was "inappropriate."

"But to say more would be a mistake."

On Friday morning, Trump posted on Twitter saying Comey "better hope that there are no 'tapes' of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!"

Burr was in the town of Archdale to join a group of nearly 100 high school students touring the Thomas Built Buses plant to show the students the variety of opportunities in manufacturing technologies.

"I am going to be focused on continuing the investigation that I think has a tremendous amount of credibility in Washington," Burr said.