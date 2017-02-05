You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A group of people playing disc golf Sunday afternoon stumbled on a burning body at Wake County's Harris Lake County Park.

Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison said the golfers spotted the fire and, in trying to put it out, realized that it was a body and called 911.

Deputies closed the park at about 1:15 p.m. to accommodate an investigation into who the person was and how they came to be in the park.

Anyone who was in or around the park between 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m. is asked to contact the Wake County Sheriff's Department at 919-856-6911.