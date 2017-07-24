Local News
Burmese python captured at Chatham County storage facility
Posted 3:04 p.m. today
Updated 44 minutes ago
Staley, N.C. — A massive Burmese python got loose in a Chatham County storage facility on Saturday.
According to officials, two animal control officers responded to the facility in Staley, and the snake was quickly captured. It was sent to CCSB Reptile Rescue and Rehab in Kernersville for examination and safekeeping.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.