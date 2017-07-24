You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A massive Burmese python got loose in a Chatham County storage facility on Saturday.

According to officials, two animal control officers responded to the facility in Staley, and the snake was quickly captured. It was sent to CCSB Reptile Rescue and Rehab in Kernersville for examination and safekeeping.