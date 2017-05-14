You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A young girl was critically injured early Sunday when a bullet passed through the ceiling above her bed, according to police.

Around 3:30 a.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to a shooting at an apartment complex located in the 4200 block of Garrett Road.

They discovered that a 10-year-old girl was injured while sleeping in her bed when a bullet came through the ceiling from the second-floor apartment located directly above her bedroom. The girl was transported to a local hospital where she is in critical, but stable, condition.

When officers searched the apartment from which the bullet traveled, it was empty, and no suspects are in custody at this time. An investigation is underway.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator T. Scozzafava at 919-560-4583 extension 29357 or Crime Stoppers at 919-683-1200.