You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

[Editor's note: Capitol Broadcasting Company, the parent company of WRAL.com and 99.9 The Fan, which hosts the 919 Beer Podcast, also owns the Durham Bulls and the Bull Durham Beer Co.]

The beers of summer are now available all year round.

Executive Brewmaster Sebastian Wolfrum and Bull Durham Beer Co. are now canning their beer to distribute around the Triangle. For now, it's just the flagship Kolsch, but Wolfrum said the rest are coming soon to cans near you.

"The next step out of this initial launch with the can is to add three more (beers). So, we're going to have the Kolsch, the Wheat Beer—both of those area going to be 16-ounce for sure," Wolfrum said on the 919 Beer podcast. "Then we're thinking of our Light Ale ... and an IPA."

Bull Durham Beer Company started in the Durham Bulls Athletic Park in downtown Durham. The beer began as a ballpark-only offering, but Wolfrum said they now can't brew enough to satisfy demand at the park.

To expand into outside-the-park sales, and to keep up with thirst at the DBAP, the brewery added a second brewing location in Rocky Mount.

"This is sort of our second location really, in that way (it's) an extension or an expansion in all this," Wolfrum said.

So, when the lights go out on another season in Durham, know that you don't have to wait until spring to get your hands on a taste of baseball season.