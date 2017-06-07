Local News
Building fire leads to congestion on Capital Boulevard, near Peace Street
Posted 1:23 p.m. today
Updated 2:21 p.m. today
Raleigh, N.C. — Congestion was reported on Capital Boulevard, near Peace Street, in downtown Raleigh, Wednesday afternoon due to an earlier structure fire.
Sky 5 flew over the scene at about 12:40 p.m., as crews put out the flames.
No one was injured in the fire.
