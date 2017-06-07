You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18H0x

— Congestion was reported on Capital Boulevard, near Peace Street, in downtown Raleigh, Wednesday afternoon due to an earlier structure fire.

Sky 5 flew over the scene at about 12:40 p.m., as crews put out the flames.

No one was injured in the fire.